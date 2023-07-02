Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.59.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Wedbush increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,672.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,672.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,989. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $129.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.71 and its 200-day moving average is $122.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $135.85.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.