Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 201.2% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Elemental Altus Royalties Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEMF opened at $0.88 on Friday. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.
Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile
