Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $364,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $120.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.76 and its 200-day moving average is $104.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 848,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,109. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.