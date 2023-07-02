Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Update

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the May 31st total of 203,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 408.0 days.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EGHSF opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94. Enghouse Systems has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $32.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

