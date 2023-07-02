Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Down 3.1%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $17.37. Approximately 1,245,747 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,893,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENVX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Enovix Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 43.30% and a negative net margin of 2,698.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,010,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,301,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,301,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $68,010.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,442.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

