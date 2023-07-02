Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.14.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

NYSE ENV opened at $59.35 on Friday. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Turner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,214.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara Turner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,214.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $218,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,574.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Envestnet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Envestnet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Envestnet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

