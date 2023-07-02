Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS) Insider Buys A$42,000.00 in Stock

Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS – Free Report) insider Susan (Sue) Klose bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,000.00 ($28,000.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Envirosuite Limited develops and sells environmental management technology solutions. It offers EVS Omnis, an environmental management software; EVS Water, a water treatment software; EVS Aviation, an airport environmental management software; and EVS IoT, a real-time environmental monitoring device.

