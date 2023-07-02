Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Stock Price Down 2%

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $11.02. Approximately 40,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,176,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut shares of Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Enviva Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.15). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 61.64% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $269.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Enviva Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enviva news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 415,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,985.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $166,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 315,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,305.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 415,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,985.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,850 in the last ninety days. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 258,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enviva by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enviva by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 19,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Enviva by 279.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at $991,000.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

