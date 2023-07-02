Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Down to $4.93

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $4.79. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 3,149,277 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EOSE shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. B. Riley cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 12.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $502.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

