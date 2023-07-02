Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Down to $4.93

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEFree Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $4.79. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 3,149,277 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EOSE shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. B. Riley cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 12.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $502.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSEFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

