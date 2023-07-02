Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Hits New 1-Year High at $237.08

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $237.08 and last traded at $236.83, with a volume of 17820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $234.44.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

