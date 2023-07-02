Eric Ryan Shander Sells 4,532 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $86,153.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,623,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,856,784.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Ryan Shander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,885 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $91,935.70.

PowerSchool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $159.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PWSC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PowerSchool by 262.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in PowerSchool by 62.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PowerSchool by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

