Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Down 2.2%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $20.00. 30,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 107,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ERO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 17.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 152,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ero Copper during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 4.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.