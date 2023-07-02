ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.50

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.50 and last traded at $66.70, with a volume of 46777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESAB shares. CL King started coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

ESAB Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.87.

ESAB Increases Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.26 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ESAB news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $118,527.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $130,838.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,163.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,838.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ESAB by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ESAB in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ESAB in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

