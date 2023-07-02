Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the May 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPRT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.67%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.