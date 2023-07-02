ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires New Shares in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $52.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $53.87.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.