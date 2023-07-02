ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,279 CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 40.8% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in CONMED by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in CONMED by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 343,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after buying an additional 54,456 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CL King started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

CONMED Stock Down 0.3 %

In other CONMED news, insider Daniel S. Jonas sold 10,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.10, for a total value of $1,261,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,558.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other CONMED news, insider Daniel S. Jonas sold 10,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.10, for a total value of $1,261,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,558.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 24,017 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $3,035,268.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,442.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,713. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $135.89 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.92.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently -24.62%.

CONMED Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

