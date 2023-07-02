ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires Shares of 63,620 HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HUYA by 8,607.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUYA. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of HUYA from $3.80 to $3.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.28.

Shares of HUYA opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $852.29 million, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. HUYA Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $283.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

