ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Silverback Therapeutics were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 169,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBTX opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.60. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

