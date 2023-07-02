ETF Managers Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,998 ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 713.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 61,861 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 298,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after acquiring an additional 119,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $98.80 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55). ArcBest had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.06%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

