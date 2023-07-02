ETF Managers Group LLC Decreases Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BOX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,221,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,277,000 after acquiring an additional 87,347 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $2,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,078,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,896,667.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $1,652,120. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOX Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOX. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.14. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About BOX

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.