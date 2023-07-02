ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 679 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in GitLab by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $51.11 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $70.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.14 and a beta of -0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLB. Wolfe Research began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $118,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 847,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,685,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 530,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $118,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 847,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,685,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,400. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.