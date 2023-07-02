ETF Managers Group LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,864 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Range Resources by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,067 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,930 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Range Resources by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 669,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Range Resources news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,843.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $447,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,385 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RRC. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.48.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $36.38.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.76%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

