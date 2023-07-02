Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 608 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 980.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 33.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Roku Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,235.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $45,285.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,235.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830 over the last 90 days. 13.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROKU stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $97.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.