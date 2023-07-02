Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $121.29

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $121.29 and last traded at $120.70, with a volume of 79265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.06 and its 200 day moving average is $110.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 73,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $9,935,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 128,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 58.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

