Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 399,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 688,558 shares.The stock last traded at $17.19 and had previously closed at $17.06.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $339.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.34 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $40,298,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,575,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,293,226.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $89,810.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,115.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $40,298,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,575,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,293,226.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Expro Group by 77.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,322,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,684,000 after buying an additional 7,122,166 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Expro Group by 3,981.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 952,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 929,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Expro Group by 257.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 973,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 700,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Expro Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after purchasing an additional 653,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Expro Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,099,000 after purchasing an additional 551,821 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

