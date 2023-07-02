Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Up 4.4%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAIFree Report)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.73. Approximately 33,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 330,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exscientia from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAIFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 542.26%. The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at $30,114,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Exscientia by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,035,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at $4,280,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 4,771.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Exscientia by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,242,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 323,785 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

