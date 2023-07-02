Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.2% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $107.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

