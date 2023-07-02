Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the first quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 36.6% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 4,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $433.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

