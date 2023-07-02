Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 8.4% of Enzi Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $107.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

