Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.9% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

XOM opened at $107.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $433.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

