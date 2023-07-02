Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Raised by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 548.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,260 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.5% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 38,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $107.25 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average is $109.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

