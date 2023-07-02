Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fat Projects Acquisition Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FATP opened at $10.86 on Friday. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 48,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $525,216.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384 shares in the company, valued at $4,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fat Projects Acquisition

About Fat Projects Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000.

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and/or big data sectors in Southeast Asia.

