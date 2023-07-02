Ferguson (LON:FERG) Hits New 52-Week High at $12,465.00

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as £124.65 ($158.49) and last traded at £124.35 ($158.11), with a volume of 11345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £123 ($156.39).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,630 ($122.44) to £105.70 ($134.39) in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of £116.29 and a 200-day moving average of £112.77. The company has a market capitalization of £25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,755.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.82.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

About Ferguson

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 4,794.91%.

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.