Ferguson (LON:FERG) Hits New 52-Week High at $12,465.00

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as £124.65 ($158.49) and last traded at £124.35 ($158.11), with a volume of 11345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £123 ($156.39).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,630 ($122.44) to £105.70 ($134.39) in a research report on Friday, June 9th.
Ferguson Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of £116.29 and a 200-day moving average of £112.77. The company has a market capitalization of £25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,755.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.82.
Ferguson Dividend Announcement
About Ferguson
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ferguson
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.