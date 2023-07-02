Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.99

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 1936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $518.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 688.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

