Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.30.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of FIS opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.85. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $105.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

