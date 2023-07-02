Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 883 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 848,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,109 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $120.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

