Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

FITB stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

