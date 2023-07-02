Financial Consulate Inc. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Consulate Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $119.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $46,139.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $570,674. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 826,544 shares of company stock worth $27,117,461. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

