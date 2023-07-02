First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.52 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.79 and a 200 day moving average of $163.04. The company has a market capitalization of $430.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

