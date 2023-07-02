First National Bank of South Miami Has $1.21 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 144,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 87,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $430.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.