First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,900,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,069,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 130,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $34.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2293 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

