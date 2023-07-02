First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.16

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.16 and last traded at $52.55, with a volume of 8372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $654.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 68,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.