First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.51

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.51 and last traded at $88.46, with a volume of 4779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.82.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.03.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Water ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.