FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Hits New 12-Month High at $155.62

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $155.62 and last traded at $155.52, with a volume of 7276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.70.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). FirstService had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.39 million. Research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in FirstService by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,864,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,913,000 after buying an additional 776,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $56,942,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FirstService by 412.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,836,000 after buying an additional 287,863 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth $34,151,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in FirstService by 7.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,325,000 after buying an additional 238,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

