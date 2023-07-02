FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 66,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 82,079 shares.The stock last traded at $22.15 and had previously closed at $21.97.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $549.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 265,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 246,683 shares during the period.

About FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

