Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.66

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.66 and last traded at $52.53, with a volume of 15713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $557.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.77 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

