Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.66

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.66 and last traded at $52.53, with a volume of 15713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.53.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85.
Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $557.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.77 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Focus Financial Partners Company Profile
Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.
