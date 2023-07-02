Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.78.

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.13 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

