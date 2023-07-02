Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.16 and last traded at $43.42. 41,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 81,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.12.

A number of research firms have commented on FC. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.97 million, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.63 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

