FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Up 4.4%

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 1,718,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,405,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

