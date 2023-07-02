Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $13.92

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.92, but opened at $14.48. Frontline shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 387,321 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday.
Frontline Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.19.
Frontline Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.55%.
Institutional Trading of Frontline
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Frontline by 2,767.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
Further Reading
